MWAKALOMBE HAPPY WITH NEW AIRPORT WORKS

The Provincial Administration in Lusaka is impressed that the vision for the City becoming the Hub of Logistics in Southern Africa is slowly coming to reality with progress in the construction of the new International Airport.

Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe is happy that works at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport -KKIA- have reached 64 percent.

Mr. Mwakalombe who toured the facility today says the airport’s facilities such as hotels and shopping mall will increase economic activity in the city.

He says Zambia is strategically located to become a logistics hub for the region and continent which will come with opportunities for job creation.

Mr. Mwakalombe says the recent twinning of Lusaka and China’s Sichuan Province will make Lusaka the hub for Information Communication Technology -ICT- development.

He says the construction of the airport is a sign of commitment by President Edgar Lungu in continuing with development programmes started by previous leaders.

The Minister has further advised the Zambia National Airports Corporation Limited to ensure it secures its vast land which has been encroached.

And Zambia Airports Corporation Managing Director Robinson Msitala says works on some key structures like the Fire Rescue Unit have been completed.

Meanwhile Acting Contract Manager Fall Rao says the project is on schedule with the completion period set for end of 2018 and hand over by early 2019.

He says about 200-million dollars of the 360-million dollars for the project has so far been released by the Exim Bank of China.