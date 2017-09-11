Mwakalombe sounds warning

Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe says it is important for politicians to realise that Zambia is beyond politics.

Mr. Mwakalombe says it is disappointing that a named opposition leader has allowed politics to create hatred and division despite it being a service to Zambians.

He says it is unfortunate that the same person who was recently released from incarceration did not take time to start reorganising his party but rushed to misinform his funders on various issues pertaining to the country’s executive.

Mr. Mwakalombe says it is important for the opposition leader to be objective in giving his checks and balances to government and not always discredit what is done to benefit the Zambians.

He was speaking during a Patriotic Front Forum in Lusaka.

And Patriotic Front Media Director Sunday Chanda says there is need for maturity and morality in the country’s politics.

Mr. Chanda said it is sad that the opposition leader is only running to report on false hoods because he wants to look relevant and destabilise the country.

And Mr. Chanda says it is unfortunate that some people want to paint President Edgar Lungu in the wrong light.

He says president Lungu has shown that he is a leader that is founded on the principles of the party and is committed to uplifting the living standards of all Zambians.