MWALITETA ACQUITTED

The Lusaka High court has acquitted former Lusaka Province Minister Obvious Mwaliteta and four others against charges of aggravated robbery.

High Court Judge Dancewell Bowa says the evidence was not enough to show that the five committed the offence of aggrieved robbery.

The five were accused of having stolen Electoral Commission of Zambia electoral materials through the use of force and weapons.

Judge Bowa further noted that no weapon or the stolen electoral materials were found with the suspects in the alleged commission of the offense.

The Court observed that there was nothing wrong with Mr. Mwaliteta been found at the Electoral Commission of Zambia because he is a politician.

Judge Bowa said he could not place the suspects on their defence because the prosecution has failed to link the suspects to the commission of the offense.

The state is yet to indicate whether it will appeal against the High Court verdict.