MWEPU links up with Chipolopolo

Austria-based Zambia Under-20 star Enock Mwepu has joined the Chipolopolo camp in Ghana ahead of this Saturday’s Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier against Nigeria.

FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo has confirmed that MWEPU joined the team.

Meanwhile, Katongo says Edward Chilufya has been ruled out of Saturday’s encounter as he has not yet normalised his work permit at his base in Sweden.

The only remaining player to join camp is Patson Daka who will fly from Austria directly to Nigeria to link up with the team in Nigeria.

Zambia plays Nigeria on Saturday in a Group B Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup match in Uyo.

The Super Eagles lead Group B on 10 points while Zambia is second on seven points with Cameroun standing third on three points.

Algeria is at the bottom on one point.