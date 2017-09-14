MWILA CONGRATULATES LUNGU,WINA

PF Secretary General Davis Mwila has congratulated President Edgar Lungu and Vice President Inonge Wina for a well-run one year in office.

Mr Mwila has since encouraged President Lungu and Mrs Wina to ignore detractors bent of sabotaging the progressive works being rolled out for the benefit of the people in the country.

He says the PF is in a hurry to create a diversified and resilient economy for sustained growth and socio-economic transformation.

Mr Mwila has called on all Zambians to remain supportive of President Lungu’s administration if the country is to attain development.

He said this in a statement released to ZNBC News as President Lungu marks one year in office.