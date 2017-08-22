Mwila takes on Kabwili

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has filed a notice of intention to raise preliminary issues in a case where expelled Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has challenged his expulsion from the party in the High Court.

Mr. Mwila has questioned whether the challenge of expulsion from the party can competently be commenced by writ of Summons and Statement of claim.

He has further argued that the writs of summons in question is irregular as the plaintiff has sued by a country advocate as principal Advocate who has not added the name of the firm and Business.

Mr. Mwila says the purported writ of summons is also not duly endorsed with Mr. Kambwili’s full address.

This is according to the Notice of Intention to raise preliminary issues filed in the High Court.

The document has been signed by the defendants’ lawyers who include Eric Silwamba.

In this matter Mr. Kambwili has challenged his expulsion from the PF in the High court.