N.A communication strategy Launched

The National Assembly has launched the 2017 -2021 communication strategy.

 

The Communication Strategy is expected to help disseminate information about the activities of the institution.

 

Speaking during the launch in Lusaka, National Assembly of Zambia Acting Clerk Cecilia Mbewe said the strategy will require forging effective partnership with media institutions.

 

Mrs. Mbewe explained that the National Assembly has identified important strategies of taking parliament closer to the people by enhancing its engagement and interaction.

 

She added that the media have the ability to transmit information to a large population in the shortest possible time.

 

Various media organisations including ZNBC Media personnel attended the Launch.

 

