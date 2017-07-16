Napsa Stars secure Barclays slot

MTN-FAZ Super League side NAPSA Stars have secured a Barclays Cup slot with a 1-NIL win over Kabwe Warriors.

Chiko Mukoka reports that NAPSA Coach Tenant Chilumba is happy with the result saying it was one of the sponsors targets at the beginning of the season.

Chilumba says he is proud the team has continued to collect maximum points and maintained their stay at the summit of the table.

Chilumba was speaking in an interview after beating Warriors in a Week 17 clash played at Nkoloma stadium in Lusaka.

NAPSA now have 34 points from 17 matches played in the first round of matches in the 2017 season.

In other Week 17 matches, Power Dynamos beat Lumwana Radiants 3-1 while Green Eagles beat Nkana 2-NIL.

Konkola Blades in Chililabombwe beat Nakambala Leopards 3-NIL to move out of the relegation zone as Buildcon beat City of Lusaka 2-NIL.

On Sunday, Lusaka Dynamos host Real Nakonde at National Heroes Stadium while Forest Rangers in Ndola welcome Green Buffaloes.