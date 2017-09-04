NCP leader takes on Kambwili

The new Congress Party-NCP has urged Zambians to ignore ROAN Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s attacks on government.

NCP Party President Peter Chanda says Zambians should not take Mr. Kambwili seriously because his attacks on the PF government lack merit.

Pastor Chanda has also reminded Mr. Kambwili that he took oath to protect Government’s interests and should mind what he says in public.

Meanwhile Pastor Chanda has advised PF Secretary General Davies Mwila and MMD national Secretary Raphael Nakachinda to dialogue over the petition by some PF members demanding that President Edgar Lungu fires Minister of Finance Felix Mutati for allegedly un

ermining the party in some parts of the country.

He told ZNBC News in a walk-in interview that the PF and MMD are members of the same family and should find ways of resolving differences.