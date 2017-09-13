New HIV curriculum launched

Government has launched the revised HIV Nurse Practitioner curriculum to align it to the pronouncement by president EDGAR LUNGU for universal routine testing, counseling and treatment.

Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya says the launched curriculum has also been aligned to the approved cabinet resolution of introducing nurse prescriber.

Dr. Chilufya however said that the nurse prescriber will be taken to parliament for formalization.

The Minister is confident that the launch of the curriculum will be introduced to all the ten provinces.

Dr. Chilufya says this will improve service delivery to people who are affected by HIV.

He says Zambia with the support from the United States of America is going to be one of the first countries to attain epidemic control.

The minister said this in Lusaka during the launch of the HIV nursing practitioner curriculum.

And General Nursing Council of Zambia president Lonia Mwape said the council will continue to work with government to attain the transformational agenda in contributing to the universal coverage.

Meanwhile, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention deputy director Kristie Mikus said the organizations remains committed in partnering with government to respond to the HIV epidemic for an AIDS free generation.

And General Nursing Council Spokesperson Thom Yungana is hopeful that Parliament will approve the bill for nursing prescribers to enable nurses to be protected.

Dr. Chilufya has called on the Civil Service Commission to prioritise allocation of more human resource personnel to the Heath sector to achieve aspirations contained in the 7th National Development Plan.

The Minister says for the country to achieve its targets of increased productivity and diversification, there is need for a healthy labour force.

He said this when the Civil Service Commission Chairperson Dickson Chasaya called on him at his office shortly before meeting with the civil servants in the health sector.

The minister said his ministry has decided to invest in the preventative approach as opposed to focusing only on the curative mode to enhance social economic development through a healthy labour force.

He noted that a strong public health system will effectively protect and prevent diseases in the country to enable increased productivity.

Dr Chilufya said his ministry will continue to work closely with the Civil Service Commission to ensure service delivery is improved.

And Mr Chasaya said the commission has adopted an open door policy to freely interact and address some of the issues in the public service .

He said among the issues arising are the late confirmations and appointments of the civil servants in most ministries.

And speaking during the same meeting, vice chairperson of the Civil Service Commission Hillary Chipango explained that the Ministry Health has been targeted because of its role in ensuring that the labour force is healthy and productive.