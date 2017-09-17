New toll gates to open

Government is this month end set to open two new toll gates in Kasama northern province.

The toll gates on the Kasama-Luwingu-Mansa road and the Kasama -Mbala road are expected to be operationalised on September 30th while test runs will be conducted before then.

And Kasama residents have welcomed government’s decision to construct the toll gates on the roads.

Father Clavel Mulenga said the development will enable government to maintain the new roads.

And Headman Mpange said the move will help create employment opportunities for young people in the area.