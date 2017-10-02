New TV levy means well-Govt

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kapamba Mulenga says

the upward adjustment in TV Levy is meant to improve and maintain equipment at ZNBC.

Ms. Mulenga says now that the country has migrated from analogue to digital, the public broadcaster will need to maintain digital equipment.

She has explained that people will no longer pay for TV Levy through ZESCO but that this will be done through the TopStar subscription.

The Minister also clarified that with the switch from analogue to digital, those that cannot afford to pay subscriptions will still be able to watch ZNBC TV1 and Parliament TV.

Ms Mulenga was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Kitwe.

On Friday, Minister of Finance Felix Mutati announced during the presentation of the 2018 national budget that TV Levy will no longer be paid through ZESCO and has been increased from 3 Kwacha to 5 Kwacha effective January 1st 2018.