NFNCA has new board

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has appointed a new Board of Directors at the National Food and Nutrition Commission.

Dr. Chilufya has done this in accordance with the provisions of the National Food and Nutrition Commission act- NFNCA.

The newly appointed Members are Dr. Jabbin Mulwanda -Permanent Secretary in charge of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, Stephen Mwansa-Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Vice President and Julius Shawa-Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture.

Other are Monica Musonda- Chief Executive Officer – Java Foods and Nsama Mayowe -Principal State Advocate, Ministry of Health.

Dr. Chilufya has further appointed Dr. Jabbin Mulwanda as board chairperson and Ms. Monica Musonda as Deputy Board chairperson.

The Minister has urged the board to craft policies that will promote good nutrition and curtail micronutrient deficiency and Non-Communicable Diseases.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC NEWS by ministry of health head of communication and external relations Stanslous Ngosa.