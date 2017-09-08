NFRA AND ZAMTEL SEAL DEAL

The National Road Fund Agency -NRFA- and ZAMTEL have signed a contract for the provision of a Wide Area Network to connect toll plazas in six locations.

Under the 1.7 million Kwacha agreement, ZAMTEL will provide connectivity technology to toll gates at Shimabala, Katuba, Manyumbi, Kafulafuta, Chongwe and Mumbwa.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, NRFA Director and Chief Executive Officer, Wallace Mumba said connectivity of the toll plazas will lead to the introduction of necessary innovation such as cashless payments at toll gates.

Mr. Mumba also said this will enhance monitoring of the toll gates and enhance accountability.

And ZAMTEL Acting Managing Director, Sydney Mupeta said his firm is happy to partner with NRFA to ensure that efficiency is enhanced through automation.

Mr. Mupeta adds that ZAMTEL will execute the project in record time.