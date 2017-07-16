You are here
No extension on amnesty -ZRA

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it will not extend the tax amnesty which ends on July 31st 2017.

 

ZRA public relations manager Topsy Sikalinda says Zambians must take advantage of the ongoing amnesty which ends this month.

 

Mr. Sikalinda says the amnesty which started on April 24, 2017 gives individuals and businesses an opportunity to have 100 percent interest and penalties waived by simply paying the principal taxes.

 

So far, the Authority has raised 3-hundred and 84 million kwacha through the amnesty initiative.

