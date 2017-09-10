NO job cuts-KCM

Chililabombwe Member of Parliament Richard Musukwa says the handover of Konkola Copper Mines operations in Chililabombwe to a new Chinese investor in the process of outsourcing will result in job losses.

KCM has started handing over more than four thousand miners to a new Chinese investor JHX.

All the Miners at Konkola Shaft three in Chililabombwe have been handed over to JHX under the outsourcing business development model the mine is implementing.

Mr. Musukwa has described the process of outsourcing as KCM selling a mine within a mine.

The former Mines Deputy Minister says outsourcing is a cosmetic process which is not sustainable.

Mr. Musukwa says Chingola has NOT recovered from the effects of outsourcing adding that the same thing is likely to happen in Chililabombwe.

He adds that KCM management has a good survival plan which they have failed to implement but are shifting responsibility to another company.

But Konkola Copper Mines – KCM -says there are NO planned job losses because of its decision to outsource operations in Chililabombwe.

KCM General Manager Corporate Affairs Eugene Chungu says the mining firm remains committed to ensuring continuity of employment.

Mr. Chungu said 2-hundred and 80 employees at Konkola Deep, Chililabombwe and 600 employees at Nchanga Open Pit Mine in Chingola will be seconded to the contracted companies.

He has told ZNBC news in a statement that the company has engaged specialized contractors to cover additional areas of operation to improve productivity.

But Mr. Musukwa says if KCM has failed to run the Mine, it should indicate so and hand over to government.

He says the people of Chililabombwe will not accept KCM’s decision to outsource management of the mine to any investor.