No one will be left behind-WINA

Acting President Inonge Wina says the PF administration is committed to improving the welfare of aged citizens in the country.

Mrs Wina says government’s development agenda seeks to ensure that no one is left behind including senior citizens.

She has cited the Social Cash Transfer among government direct interventions in enhancing the welfare of the aged in society.

Mrs Wina was speaking when Members of the Senior Citizens Association called on her and presented a number of issues at her office in Lusaka.

She said government will ensure the Ageing Policy bears fruit for the benefit of senior citizens.

The Senior Citizens Association of Zambia has called for the implementation of the ageing policy.

A member of the Association, Mwiche Siwale has also urged Government to enact legislation to protect Senior Citizens against discrimination.

And Association Executive Director, Rosemary Sishimba urged Government to include older persons in the multi sectoral technical groups to tap into the knowledge and experience of older persons.

Mrs. Sishimba also requested Government to channel empowerment funds to older women in society.

The International Day of Older Persons falls on October1st.