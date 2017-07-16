Noise Sihlangu silenced

The Zambia National Football team is one step in the next round of the Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship -CHAN after they smashed Swaziland by four goals to nil in second round first leg encounter away in Mbabane.

Fresh from a 3-1 humiliation at the hands of Zimbabwe in the COSAFA finals a week ago, Wedson Nyirenda’s tutored boys made their right intention known as early as the 17th minute when Lusaka Dynamos maestro Clatous Chama Chota scored and eleven minutes later Green Buffaloes Brian Mwila continued from his COSAFA scoring prowess as he put Zambia two nil up.

Chama completed his brace in the 60th minute before Zesco United’s Fackson Kapumbu put the ice on the cake from his usual well taken free kicks in the 81st minute.

This means that Zambia is now carrying a healthy four goals to nil lead going into the final leg to be played at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on July 22nd.

Should Zambia pass though Swaziland after the final leg, they will face either South Africa or Botswana whose first leg ended two nil in favour of Bafana Bafana.

Meanwhile, in the FAZ/MTN Super league, Napsa Stars eight-point lead at the summit of the table has been cut to five after Lusaka Dynamos beat visiting Real Nakonde by two goals to one to leap frog to second position from third to 29 points.

And at Trade Fair grounds, Forest Rangers failed to impress at home as they went down by a goal to nil to visiting army sponsored side Green Buffaloes.

This was in the week 17 fixtures played on Sunday.