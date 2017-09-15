North Korea fires second ballistic missile over Japan

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile across Japan, creating new tension in the region after its nuclear bomb test less than two weeks ago.

The missile reached an altitude of about 770km (478 miles), travelling 3,700km before landing in the sea off Hokkaido, South Korea’s military says.

It flew higher and further than one fired over Japan late last month.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his country would “never tolerate” such “dangerous provocative action”.

South Korea responded within minutes by firing two ballistic missiles into the sea in a simulated strike on the North.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also condemned the launch and the UN Security Council will meet later on Friday in New York at the request of the United States and Japan.

Sanctions on the North were tightened this week in response to its sixth nuclear test on 3 September, which reportedly involved a miniaturised hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on to a long-range missile.

How will the international community respond?

After the latest round of sanctions, it is not clear what other course of action is open to the UN Security Council.

Only on Monday, the Security Council voted unanimously to restrict oil imports and ban textile exports, in an attempt to starve the North of fuel and income for its weapons programmes.

Mr Tillerson put the burden of response to the latest test on China and Russia, the North’s main economic partners.

They “must indicate their intolerance for these reckless missile launches by taking direct actions of their own”, he said.

He said that China supplied North Korea with most of its oil, while Russia was the largest employer of North Korean forced labour.

What was the reaction from China and Russia?

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said her country was not the “focal point of the conflict”.

“The various directly involved parties should take responsibility,” she added, in remarks that appeared aimed at the US and South Korea. “Any attempt to wash their hands of the issue is irresponsible.”

Ms Hua called for a peaceful solution “through formal diplomatic means”.

Russia’s foreign ministry condemned North Korea’s “illegal” test, but added: “Regrettably, aggressive rhetoric is the only thing coming from Washington.”

How is South Korea responding?

In South Korea, President Moon Jae-in held an emergency meeting of his national security council, where he said that dialogue with the North was “impossible in a situation like this”.

Officials have been ordered to prepare for possible North Korean chemical, biological and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks, a presidential spokesman said.

North Korea has said it has bombs capable of sending EMP shock waves, which would disrupt power supplies, although the claim has been greeted with some scepticism.

The country does have an extensive chemical arsenal and may also have biological weapons

Why is the North acting like this?

It insists it needs a nuclear-weapons programme to ensure its survival and there has been no let-up in its fiery rhetoric.

On Thursday, it threatened to “sink Japan and turn America to ashes”.

A commentary in North Korea’s state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper after the missile launch accuses the US and South Korea of conducting “ceaseless” exercises as a provocation. BBC