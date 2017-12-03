NRFA to open Chongwe Toll Gate

The National Road Fund Agency -NRFA- will commence the collection of toll fees at the completed Chongwe toll plaza.

This follows the handover of the toll plaza by the contractor AVIC International to -NRFA for operations.

NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila says the Chongwe Toll Plaza has been installed with modern road tolling features which include enhanced security cameras for internal controls, transparency and accountability, vehicle recognition devices a

d customer unit fare displays.

Mr. Hamachila says the Toll Plaza is expected to handle over 2-thousand vehicles daily.

He has urged motorists using the Great East Road to cooperate with the Tolling staff at the Toll Plaza assuring them of the agency’s operational efficiency.

Mr. Hamachila adds that frequent road users like motorists who reside in Chongwe but work in Lusaka will enjoy Frequent User Discounts.

The Chongwe Toll Plaza becomes the ninth in-land Toll Plaza to be opened since the beginning of the National Road Tolling Programme which covers all vehicle classifications.

The agency plans to have a total of 40 Toll Plazas operational across the country by the end of 2018.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZNBC news in Lusaka today by Mr. Hamachila.