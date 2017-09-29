Numba picks 30 U17

The Under-17 national football team coach Numba Mumamba has picked 30 players from the just ended Coca-Cola Schools championship in Lusaka.

Fazfootball.com reports that Mumamba and his assistant Charles Bwale were part of the selection process at the two day event.

The Coca-Cola Schools Championship is one of the pools from which the junior team players are drawn from.

Petauke Day High School won the 2017 Coca-Cola Schools championship.

Zambia are the current U-17 Cosafa Castle Cup champions with the bulk of the players that made the team drawn from the schools championship.

Tanzania will host the 2019 U-17 championship giving the technical bench enough time to groom a team.

The current U-17 that won the Cosafa is expected to be elevated to the U-20 level.

TEAM LIST

John Sichiuma, Chimuka Beenzu, Chanda Kangwa, Mubanga Chileshe, Chipa Kameweme (All Ituna), Modesto Mwamba, Irvin Mulenga, Felix Musonda (All Sekela High), Cosmas Kanungwe, Raymond Chishimba, Hazel Goma, Dickson Sichinga, Saviour Mulenga, Isaac Mutale (All Chinsali High), Stephen Mungomena, Edwin Lupindula (Chibombo High), Bright Siwakwi, Chipo Sondashi, George Shimbwalanga, Bonny Moono (Alll Monze High), Cephas Zulu, Gibson Zulu, Gilbert Lungu, Boyd Mwanza, Paul Banda, Mathews Lungu (All Petauke Day High School), Johnson Ngoma, Mathias Lungu, Cuthbert Simankobela and Kasashi Mwala (All Mwavi High School)