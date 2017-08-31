Number of Congolese rises

The number of asylum seekers fleeing the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC- into Zambia has risen to SIX Hundred from the FIVE hundred recorded on Wednesday.

Chienge District Commissioner Davies Kasongole has confirmed to ZANIS in an interview.

Mr. Kasongole also disclosed that Eleven Congolese asylum seekers have been admitted to Chienge District Hospital for various illnesses.

He said about 6-hundred Congolese are currently being screened by the Security Wings, while five have been placed in a temporary shelter.

The District Commissioner says the number of people entering the Country through Chienge District and the surrounding areas is expected to rise in the coming days.