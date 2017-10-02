Number of DRC refugees soars

The number of asylum seekers entering Zambia from the Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC- is on the increase.

As of Friday last week, Three Thousand Two Hundred and Twenty Six refugees had entered Zambia from the conflict torn country.

Nchelenge District Commissioner Derrick Mwelwa confirmed in a telephone interview with ZNBC News in Kitwe.

Mr. Mwelwa said the District Administration in Nchelenge expects the number of Congolese asylum seekers to increase further.

He said dozens of refugees continue to flee the Eastern part of the DRC into Zambia following fresh fighting in that country.

Mr. Mwelwa said the refugees are entering Zambia through Chiengi District and are being ferried to a temporary transit centre in Nchelenge.

And Mr. Mwelwa said the refugees are yet to be transported to Maheba refugee camp in the North-Western Province by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

He said the traditional leadership in Nchelenge has identified another piece of land where a second transit centre in Nchelenge will be opened.

Chief Kambwali has provided the land where the refugees are being kept.