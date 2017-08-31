NUPPEZ hails ECL

The National Union of Public and Public Educators of Zambia-NUPPEZ- has praised the role President Edgar Lungu played in resolving the electricity supply standoff between Mopani Copper Mine and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation-CEC.

NUPPEZ General Secretary Nelson Mwale says President Lungu showed responsibility and leadership by encouraging the two parties to dialogue over their differences.

Mr. Mwale says the agreement which was facilitated by the Head of State will ensure stability in the economy and job security for thousands of miners on the Copperbelt.

He also appealed to the Ministry of General Education to introduce conflict resolution and dispute management in the school curriculum from Primary school to tertiary education level.

Mr. Mwale was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Mopani Copper Mine and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation yesterday reached an agreement that has led to the resumption of power supply to the mine.

The agreement which was facilitated by Government is to be amicably concluded between MCM and CEC over an agreed period of six weeks.