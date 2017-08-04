NYIKA NATIONAL PARK GETS GUEST HOUSE

Minister of Tourism and Arts Charles Banda says the renovated Guest House in the Nyika National Park will add value to tourism in the area.

Mr. Banda says the Guest House that was renovated under the Nyika Sustainable Management Project supported by World Bank is an important facility in the tourism industry.

The Minister was speaking when he visited the facility located on the Zambia-Malawi boundary in Chama district.

He said the facility is part of the infrastructure that government has been looking for to provide the much-needed bed spaces.

The project was jointly implemented by both Malawi and Zambia.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe.