Only 4009 students to write exams-UNZA

The University of Zambia says it will only allow 4 thousand and 9 registered students to write examinations.

University of Zambia Vice Chancellor Luke Mumba says this will be on condition that they sign commitment forms of paying their outstanding fees before results are given out in the next academic year.

Professor Mumba says students that have not registered with the University but only attend classes are not going to be allowed to write examinations.

He has explained that management has engaged all stakeholders, students, unions, parents and sponsors in a consultative dialogue over the matter.

Professor Mumba was speaking at a media briefing held in the senate chamber in Lusaka.

He said management has observed that after threatening students over tuition fees, the number of students that have paid has reduced from eight thousand to about four thousand.

Professor Mumba explained that this is an indication that some students can afford to pay even if they have been reluctant to do so.

And Professor Mumba says for the 2018 academic year; the university will only admit students who will be ready to pay and will be required to have commitment letters from their sponsors.