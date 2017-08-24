Only ECL has powers-Lubinda

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda says President Edgar Lungu will decide whether to declare another state of threatened public emergency after 47 days.

Mr. Lubinda says the National Assembly has no powers to make extensions because the decision lies with the Head of State.

He explains that the extension of a state of threatened public emergency will require the President to invoke article 31 which will again be tabled before parliament for approval.

The Minister of Justice was speaking at a consultative meeting for National Civil Society Organisations on the state of threatened public emergency.

Meanwhile Mr. Lubinda has called on the police to continue operating under the laid down rules and regulations during the state of threatened public emergency.

And Speaking at the same event Law Association of Zambia Representative Isaac Mwanza condemned international media organisations for misinforming the globe that a state of emergency had been declared in the country.

Mr. Mwanza has challenged the media to be factual in their reporting and avoid sugar coating facts.