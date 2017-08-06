Opposition commends ECL

The New Congress Party has commended president Edgar Lungu for according former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo an opportunity to visit incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

New Congress Party president Peter Chanda says President Lungu’s move shows that he is genuine, democratic and patriotic leader.

Pastor Chanda also says the advice by Mr. Obasanjo to Mr. Hichilema to put the 2016 general elections behind is timely.

He further says President Lungu only has powers to pardon people after the court proves someone guilty, meaning the judicial process cannot be shortened.

Pastor Chanda was speaking in a walk-in interview with ZNBC news in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has backed the statement by Members of Parliament in the region that the area remains a stronghold of the ruling party.

Mr. Lusambo says the opposition political parties have failed to penetrate Copperbelt province because of the huge development projects that have been taken to the area by President Edgar Lungu.

He says even during the 2021 general elections; the PF will emerge victorious as the people there have fallen in love with the ruling party which is championing a pro poor agenda.

Speaking to ZNBC News in Lusaka today, Mr. Lusambo said the solidarity March by Copperbelt province structures led by provincial chairperson Stephen Kainga and MPs to back President Lungu in 2021 symbolizes confidence they have in him and his leadership.

Mr. Lusambo further said the traditional leadership on the Copperbelt has accepted to work with President Lungu to foster development.