Opposition nods development

Zambia Republican Party leader Wright Musoma says the PF government has demonstrated its commitment to developing the country.

 

And Mr. Musoma says President Edgar Lungu should not allow critics with ill intentions to distract his progressive agenda.

 

He says people criticising the PF administration should do it in the best interest of Zambians.

 

Mr MUSOMA adds that Zambians should know that the group allegedly formed by former  Minister of Information Chishimba Kambwili is aimed at demonizing the works of government.

 

He was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka.

Robert Mwanza
