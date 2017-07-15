11 nabbed over City Market fire

More than Eleven suspected Arsonists have been arrested in connection with the burning of City Market.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says investigations in the matter have advanced and that the perpetrators will soon appear in court.

Mr. Kanganja has further announced that the findings by a team of officers from the Fire Brigade, Police and ZESCO have revealed that the fire at Lusaka City Market was caused by people with ill intentions.

He says the issue of electric fault or the possibility of an accident has been ruled out because the stand were the fire started from has had no electricity supply for many days.

And the Police Chief says he has directed all Provincial Police Commissioners to ensure there is increased police presence in all vulnerable points.

He has since warned criminals behind the destruction of public property that their days are numbered and that the law will soon catch up with them.

Mr. Kanganja said this when he addressed a Media conference in Lusaka.

Meanwhile Mr. Kanganja said police have no reason to fail the people of Zambia now that they have been given more powers following the invocation of Article 31 by President Edgar Lungu.

He said police will now be able to carry out investigations in a very efficient and conclusive manner.

Mr. Kanganja said during this period, police will regulate and prohibit publications and dissemination of matters that are pre-judicial to public safety.

He said those who are in a habit of spreading information that threatens National security will be visited by the law.

Mr. Kanganja emphasized that the country is not under a state of emergency and people should continue going about their business.