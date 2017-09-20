Over 6 000 children in childcare facilities

Minister of Community Development Emerine Kabanshi says government is determined to addressing vices that are putting the family under threat.

Mr. Kabanshi says government is aware of the critical role that the family plays in enhancing social economic and political development.

She said this when she launched the alternative care and reintegration guidelines and report on nationwide assessment of childcare facilities in Lusaka.

The Minister disclosed that over 6 thousand children are in childcare facilities.

Ms Kabanshi said the Ministry has proposed a budget line that will undertake inspectorate services which have in the recent past have not been undertaken due to resource constraints.

And the UNICEF Deputy Representative Shadreck Omo said it will continue to grow the partnership with the Ministry to enable the creation of a conducive environment for children.

Mr Omo said the two documents give an insight on various matters that will provide a blue print in enhancing the welfare of children.