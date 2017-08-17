Parley Resumes, 15 Sept

The second session of the 12th National Assembly will officially open on Friday, September 15, 2017.

President Edgar Lungu will officially open the parliamentary sittings, whose business is expected to start on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

This is according to a statement availed to ZNBC news in Lusaka today, by Acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Cecilia Mbewe.

Mrs. Mbewe has further said all Members of Parliament are expected to be in Lusaka by Thursday, September 14, 2017.

During the sittings, parliament will deliberate on several matters, among them Minister of Finance, Felix Mutati’s presentation of the 2018 National Budget.