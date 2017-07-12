Parly adjourns sine die

Parliament has passed a motion to suspend standing orders to enable the House complete business and adjourn sine die.

The motion was moved by Vice President Inonge Wina and seconded by Minister of Home Affairs Steven Kampyongo.

Speaking when she addressed the house, Mrs. Wina urged Parliamentarians to use the time when Parliament will be on recess to visit their constituencies.

Mrs. Wina also advised the MPs to explain to the people the invocation of Article 31 of the constitution by President Edgar Lungu among other things.

She further urged Parliamentarians to be at the center of promoting peace and unity.

Mrs. Wina called on Zambians to embrace the country’s national values and make them part of the culture.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Wina has commended Parliamentarians for their hard work.

She observed that Parliament has accomplished a lot during its sittings.

And speaking when he seconded the motion to adjourn sine die, Minister of Home Affairs Steven Kampyongo thanked the Speaker of the National Assembly for ensuring that the decorum of the house is maintained.