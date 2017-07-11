PARLY SET TO APPROVE ARTICLE 31

Vice President Inonge Wina is on Tuesday expected to table a motion in Parliament seeking the approval and extension of President Edgar Lungu’s invocation of article 31 in the Zambian constitution addressing the security situation in the Country.

Parliamentary Chief Whip Richard Musukwa has confirmed this in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

The Parliamentary Chief Whip has since ordered Members of Parliament to attend and vote for the extension of the Invocation of article 31 by President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Musukwa says he expects all MPs to support the motion.

Mr. Musukwa told ZNBC News in Lusaka that President Lungu and the security wings need to be given enough power to deal with trouble makers.

He said Parliament will not seat and watch people destroying public and private property with impunity.

Mr. Musukwa said Parliament will extend the invocation of Article 31 by three months.