“PATENT YOUR INNOVATIONS”

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe has called on researchers and innovators to take a new approach in protecting their works.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe says majority of works by researchers and innovators end up at publication stage because the projects lack protection.

She says researchers and innovators should also find ways of commercialising their works through the Intellectual Property system.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe was speaking in Lusaka today when she officially opened the African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation-ARIPO- meeting.

And the Patents and Companies Registration Agency -PACRA- has called for stringent measures to fight the high levels of piracy in the country.

PACRA Acting Chief Executive Officer Christopher Mapani said people now are using sophisticated methods to pirate works for others.