Peace is priceless – Rogan

United Nations Resident Coordinator Janet Rogan has reiterated the importance of peace towards achieving Zambia’s 2030 sustainable development agenda.

Ms. Rogan says peace in Zambia is a priceless commodity which should not be taken for granted.

She says Zambia is an oasis of peace in Africa considering the tranquillity that has existed among the country’s 73 tribes and ethnic groups from time immemorial.

The UN Resident Coordinator said this in a speech read on her behalf by Resident Representative for International Labour Organisation -ILO- in Zambia, Alexio Musindo during the commemoration of Dag Hammarskjold memorial in Lusaka.

And Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Henrik Cederin said the life and work of Dag Hammarskjold offer valuable lessons that can be used to build sustainable development and peace.

Mr. Cederin said Late Dag Hammarskjold demonstrated that one man can make a difference by following his own convictions coupled with the ability he had to shape events.

Meanwhile, a representative from Sweden’s Dag Hammarskjold Foundation, Karen Svesson, said the organisation has lately directed its focus to the UN for inclusive peace building.