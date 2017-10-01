Peace key for development-Kampyongo

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says there can be no meaningful development without peace and security in the country.

Mr. Kampyongo says the pronouncement by government to recruit more security personnel in 2018 is an indication of government’s commitment to promoting peace and security in the country.

He says government has constructed a number of police stations that needs reinforcement in order to combat peace.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC News, Mr Kampyongo said with the reinforcement of the security system, the country is assured of total protection.