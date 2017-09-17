Petauke day Sec Sch crowned Champions

2017 Copa Coca-Cola Schools Championship

Petauke Day Secondary School are the 2017 Copa Coca Cola champions after beating Mwavi High school by two goals to one in a final played at Heroes Stadium on Saturday.

A brace from Gibson Zulu was enough for Petauke Day to win the tournament.

Meanwhile, Isaac Phiri scored a face saver for Mwavi.

Sekela High School emerge third after beating Ituna High by three goals to two.

Sekela scored their three goals through James Silwimba, Esau Musamba and Irvin Mulenga while John Sichilima and Alex Chanda were on target for Ituna High.