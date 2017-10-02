More backs 2018 Budget

The Patriotic Front -PF- leadership in Southern Province says the national budget provides a clear blue print for enhance economic transformation.

PF Southern Province Information and Publicity Secretary Trymore Mwenda says increased allocation to agriculture and livestock will help in transforming the economy.

Mr Mwenda says increased agricultural and livestock production is key to the success of the diversification of the economy.

He says the people of Southern Province are happy that the budget responds to President Edgar Lungu’s pronouncement during the ceremonial opening of the second Session of the 12th National Assembly.

Mr Mwenda is happy that Southern Province continues to get a fair share of the massive infrastructure development projects being rolled out across the country.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

And Zambia National Marketeers Credit Association -ZANAMACA- is delighted that government has allocated more funds for infrastructure development and road rehabilitation.

ZANAMACA president Mupila Kameya says the 2018 National budget allocations will accelerate development and create jobs for the local people.

Mr Kameya also said it is encouraging that 68.5 percent of the budget which translates to 49.1 billion Kwacha will be locally financed.

He further explains that having an annual budget increment of 5 to 10 percent will lead to a reduction in domestic and external borrowing and transform Zambia into a middle income country by 2030.

Mr Kameya was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.