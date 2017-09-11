PF govt has no time to politick-WINA

Vice president Inonge Wina says the upgrading of the Itezhi-tezhi-Namwala-to- Dundumwezi road to an all-weather gravel road will help boost economic activities in the area.

Speaking when she inspected the road under rehabilitation in Itezhi-tezhi, Mrs. Wina said government is working tirelessly to take development to all part of the country.

She said President Edgar Lungu has the people of Central and Southern provinces at heart, hence the reason for taking development to the areas.

The Vice president said the PF government has no time to politick but is concentrating on implementing development projects across the country.

And Road Development Agency -RDA- Site engineer George Manyele said the road works are expected to be completed by August 2019.