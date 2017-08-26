ECL, PF mourns Dr. Kasonde

President Edgar Lungu says he has received the news of the death of Former Minister of Health Joseph Kasonde with considerable regret.

The President says the Late Dr. Kasonde was a dedicated and distinguished gentleman with commitment to duty and government.

The President who spoke through his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has since sent a message of condolences to the bereaved family and has wished them God’s grace during this trying moment.

President Lungu notes that Dr. Kasonde was a decent politician who made it possible to be in politics but remained peaceful and decent towards others.

The ruling Patriotic Front says it is saddened by the death of Dr. Kasonde.

And PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says Dr. Kasonde was a loyal member of the party who served as Minister of Health under late President Michael Sata as well as President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Mwila says Dr. Kasonde’s loyalty to the Party, dedication to duty and disciplined work culture was inspirational to those in the Party who looked up to him.

He says the Party is grieving to lose such a pillar of wisdom and strength.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News in Lusaka by PF Media Director, Sunday Chanda.