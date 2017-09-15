PF nets hattrick

The Patriotic Front has won all three local Government elections held in Muchinga Province.

Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Mwansa Chipalo has won the Kanchibiya Council chairperson election.

Chipalo was declared duly elected Council chairperson for the newly created Kanchibiya District Council after pouring 3-thousand 7-hundred and 46 against his UPND rival Kanjela Syvario who only managed to get 1-thousand 2-hundred and 51 votes.

A total of 5-thousand 1-hundred and 3 ballot papers were cast and 1-hundred and 6 rejected.

In Lavushimanda Council chairperson election, PF candidate Humphrey Katemba has been declared winner after getting 2-thousand 7-hundred and 57 votes against UPND candidate Mwelwa Mupanda who got 7-hundred and 48 votes.

In Chama’s Mabinga local government by-election PF’s Blackson Mkandwire has won the seat with 1-thousand 1-hundred and 66 votes beating UPND contestant Mathews Ndhlouvu who got 4-hundred and 3 votes only.

The Mabinga ward seat was declared vacant following the arrest of the incumbent Jane Sifia Zimba who stood on PF ticket for allegedly forging a Grade 12 certificate.

Muchinga Provincial Electoral Officer, Adam Jere told ZANIS News in an interview in Kanchibiya that though the polls in all the three districts were characterized by apathy, the process was generally peaceful.

And Muchinga PF Provincial Chairperson Mwansa Kapeya said the win by the PF in the three districts is testimony enough that the party is still strong in the area.

Mr. Kapeya has since thanked the people of Chama, Lavushimanda and Kanchibiya districts for voting for the PF candidates saying this goes to show how much confidence people of Muchinga have in the PF party.

Meanwhile the UPND has scoped the Libonda Ward Local Government by-election seat in Liuwa Constituency of Kalabo District in Western Province.

Announcing the election results at Libonda Primary School Totalling Centre in Libonda, Returning Officer Namangolwa Kasanda declared UPND candidate Musialela Musialela the winner with 1, 496 votes.

Patriotic Front candidate Mahapelela Mwaka polled 845 Votes in second position while UNPI’s candidate Mayumbelo Mubita got 50 Votes.

A total number of 2,407 votes were casted in the polls and 16 ballot papers were considered invalid.

The Libonda Ward Local Government seat in Kalabo District of Western Province fell vacant following the death of the UPND Councillor Kaitwa Wamunyima.

And Patriotic Front -PF- Secretary General, Davies Mwila has congratulated the ruling Party on its victory in the just-ended Local Government by-elections.

Mr. Mwila says the Party has managed to reclaim Mufulira and Chilanga Wards from the United Party for National Development -UPND.

He further says Local Government Council Chairperson victories registered in the various wards is testimony of the confidence Zambian people have in the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Mwila adds that the Ruling Party will exhibit hard work by way of improved service delivery.

This is contained in a statement released to ZNBC news in Lusaka.

William Mwansa of the ruling Patriotic Front -PF- is the new councillor for Chimanja ward in Chilanga district.

Returning officer Wilbroad Bwalya declared Mr. Mwansa winner after he got 4-hundred and 86 votes while his closest rival from UPND Nicholas Katampi got 3-hundred and 73 votes.

The total number of votes cast was 9-hundred and 84 and the number of registered voters in Chimanja wards is 5-thousand 8-hundred and 91.

The other political parties which participated in the by-election are UNIP, Third Liberation Movement and PNU.