“PF ON RIGHT TRACK”

President Edgar Lungu says the reduction of prices of various commodities and the drop in the monetary policy rate from 12.5 to 11 per cent is sign that the PF administration is on the right track.

President Lungu says this is because the reduction in prices of various commodities is based on market forces.

He pointed out that the reduction in the prices of fuel and mealie meal is due to fundamentals in the market.

The President said this at City Airport shortly before departure to Kasama for official engagements.

The Head of State said the government is on the right track to developing the country but added that people should feel free to render advice when things go wrong.

And President Edgar Lungu has called for hard-work among citizens.

President Lungu says people will do well to work hard instead of attacking those that are working hard.

And President Lungu says he believes that power belongs to the people.

He says there can never be a leader without the people.

President Lungu also says there is no one special in the PF because all members are equal.

He says being in leadership does not mean one is above the other but that it is a privilege to serve.

President Lungu said this when he addressed PF members that welcomed him at Kasama airport.

And Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile thanked President Lungu for his efforts to uplift the welfare of the people in the region.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has directed PF Lusaka Province Chairperson Horrace Longwe and Provincial Youth Chairman Kennedy Kamba to reconcile.

President Lungu has also directed Mr Kamba to work with Mr Longwe and give him the respect due to him as Lusaka Province Chairperson.

The President issued the instructions to the two at City Airport in Lusaka shortly before departure for Kasama.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.