PF ready to engage UPND

The Patriotic Front -PF- says it is willing and ready to engage in dialogue with the opposition UPND.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the ruling party is willing and more than ready to engage in dialogue with the UPND for national development.

Mr Mwila says this is evidenced in President Edgar Lungu’s speech who committed the party to dialogue.

He says President Lungu’s speech emphasised more on dialogue and national unity and urged all Zambians to heed the President’s call.

Mr Mwila was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

And the MMD has hailed President Lungu’s Speech to the national assembly.

MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda said his party is happy that the speech centred more on National Unity, Patriotism and dialogue.