PF TAKES EARLY LED IN POLLS

Patriotic Front -PF- candidate in the Kanchibiya Council chairperson election is leading with a huge margin from ballot papers counted so far.

Mwansa Chipalo has gotten 3154 votes from 29 polling stations while his rival Kanjela Syvario has only gotten 891 votes.

There 42 polling stations in Kanchibiya and results are being awaited from 13 polling stations.

In Lavushimanda PF candidate Humprey Katemba is also leading with 2,618 from 20 polling stations while his rival Mwelwa Mupenda has 731 votes.

Only results from 2 polling stations are being waited.

Provincial electoral officer Adam Jere has told ZANIS in Lavushimanda that results from the two remaining stations will have to be airlifted and are expected to be ready by 10:00 hours this morning.