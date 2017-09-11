PF working with Communist Party of China

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says the Patriotic Front will continue working with the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government to foster development.

Mr. Mwila says various development projects the country is enjoying have come with the help of the Chinese government.

He was speaking when a delegation from China’s ruling party called on him at the PF secretariat in Lusaka.

And Chinese Communist Party Deputy Director General of research Office of Idcpc Dong Weihua has described the relationship the two countries share as warm.

Ms. Weihua also said the Chinese Communist Party, which has been in government for 70 years has scored major successes such as making China the second largest economy in the world.

She added that the party will continue working with the Zambian government in order to develop the country, and is willing to share with the PF how it has managed to develop China.