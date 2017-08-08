PF YOUTHS TOLD TO BE DISCIPLINED

Patriotic Front National Youth chairman Steven Kampyongo has called on youths in Kabwata and Lusaka Central constituency to remain discipline and united.

Mr. Kampyongo was speaking this when the Patriotic Front youth national committee was giving out 75,000 Kwacha for various youths empowerment projects in the two constituency.

And Mr. Kampyongo says the patriotic front manifesto is based on discipline without it the PF would not have been formed.

He said the youths in the country will not be left behind as it is in the country’s vision of 2030 leaving no one behind the Mandate is to remain united and empower the youths to overcome challenges.

And Kabwata Member of Parliament Given Lubinda says for the youths to participate in economic growth it is important that they remain united and discipline.

Meanwhile Lusaka central Member of Parliament Margaret Mwanakatwe says the only way to develop as youths is to remain united and discipline.