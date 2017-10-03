Planning paying dividends

Secretary to Cabinet Roland Msisika says Zambia has made significant strides in harnessing development planning.

Dr. Msiska says development planning is a vital process towards uplifting the livelihoods of its citizens.

He says the Seventh National Development Plan recognizes regional integration as one of the key strategies to bring about diversification and job creation for sustainable development.

Dr. Msiska says Regional inductive strategic development plan (RISDP) is the main instrument designed to help member states to harmonise polices and strategies in the region.

He said this in Lusaka at a meeting on the 7th National Development Plan.