POLICE CHARGE CHISHIMBA

The Zambia Police Service has formally arrested and charged United Progressive People – UPP Leader Saviour Chishimba.

Police spokesperson Easter Katongo says the suspect has been slapped with the charge of Defamation of the President contrary to section 69 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Mrs. Katongo says Dr. Chishimba is in police custody as he awaits to appear in court.

She told ZNBC news in an interview that the suspect is likely to appear in the Lusaka Magistrate Court next week.

Dr. Chishimba was arrested on Thursday in connection with the defamatory statement he allegedly issued against the President.