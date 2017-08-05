POLICE CHIEF ALLOWS CAMPAIGNS

Inspector general of police Kakoma Kanganja has directed all police commissioners in provinces with impending by-elections to allow political parties to conduct their preparations freely.

Mr. Kanganja however says preparations should be in line with the public order act- POA.

He has advised the commissioners to inform their regulating officers and other officers under their command not to use the provisions of preservation of public security act number 112 to impede the fourth coming bye-elections.

The police chief has since challenged leaders of political parties at various levels to monitor and regulate the conduct of their members as this will ensure a free violent environment for peaceful elections.

He has further warned members of the public that security, peace and stability of the nation is a collective responsibility of all citizens.

MR. Kanganja said this in a statement issued to ZNBC news today.